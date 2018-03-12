Several people are facing drug charges in 2 separate incidents in western Wisconsin

Two people are facing federal charges after nearly 300 pounds of marijuana were found in their vehicles.

The 2 are facing multiple charges, including possession of 100 kilograms or more of marijuana with intent to distribute. The arrests happened in January after the 2 led police on two separate chases near Osseo. Troopers say 3 firearms, 2 stun guns, and drug paraphernalia were also found.

4 people are in custody after several drugs were found during a traffic stop. The stop happened Friday night on Highway 61 in Crawford County. The Wisconsin State Patrol says the driver was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence and possession of cocaine, THC, and drug paraphernalia. The 3 passengers were also arrested for drug possession.