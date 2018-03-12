Man going to prison for having sex with minor

An Eau Claire man has been sentenced for having sex with a minor and photographing it.

32-year old Edmund Brixen was sentenced last week in federal court to 25 years in prison. He has a history of sexually exploiting girls, that began when he was 14-years old. When he was 19, he was sentenced to prison for a sex offense that involved a developmentally disabled girl.

In the most recent case, court documents say Brixen was arrested in May when he went to Woodman’s expecting to meet a 14-year old girl. Instead, he met an undercover Altoona police detective who was posing as the young girl. Sexually explicit photos were found on Brixen’s cell phone, which led authorities to a Minnesota girl. The 14-year old girl said she had sexual contact with Brixen 4 times, and the 4th time was at a home in Siren where he took nude photos of her.