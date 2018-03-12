Man placed on probation for exposing child to meth

An Eau Claire man has been sentenced for exposing at least one child to methamphetamine.

29-year old Thomas Labarge pleaded guilty to a felony count of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of child neglect. He has been placed on probation for 3 years, and was fined $961. He must complete drug court and can have contact with his son when it’s approved by the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services. Labarge’s co-defendant, 24-year old Heaven Cox, has also been sentenced to 3 years of probation.

According to the criminal complaint, police went to Labarge and Cox’s residence on October 19th after receiving information that they were using meth and there were children living in the house. Officers found a meth pipe and residue in Cox’s bedroom. The pipe was within reach of a child.