An Eau Claire man has been sentenced for his 7th drunk driving conviction since 1992.

52-year old Jeffery Seegert has been sentenced to 4 years in prison and 3 years of extended supervision after pleading guilty to his 7th drunk driving offense. He also had his license revoked for 3 years.

According to court records, Seegert was arrested in July 2016 for drunk driving during a traffic stop on I-94 in the Town of Union. His blood alcohol level was .193.