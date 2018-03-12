Man burned while working on power lines

An employee of a helicopter company was burned by power lines in Trempeleau County last week.

The Sheriff’s Department says Michael Iverson of Lansing, Iowa is an employee of High Line Helicopter Company of Gainesville, Virginia. He was working on installing equipment on a new power line construction on Schansberg Road in the Town of Preston on Wednesday. He was in a helicopter when he came into contact with live power lines and received burns on his body. He was taken to a local hospital, then to a burn unit. The incident remains under investigation.