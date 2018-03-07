Man previously convicted of sexual assault is now going to prison for a recent assault

A Bloomer man who was convicted of sexual assault in 2002 has been sentenced for sexually assaulting a woman last April.

33-year old Barry Zurn has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison, 3 1/2 years of extended supervision, and he must register as a sex offender and comply with treatment. He is already serving time in the Stanley Correctional Center because of a drunk driving conviction.

The sexual assault occurred on April 4th, and the Chippewa County DA said the victim didn’t know Zurn. She had received a text message from someone she knew, telling her to pick up Zurn at the trail head of the O’Neill Creek Flowage in the Town of Cleveland, which is west of Cornell. She didn’t know the messages were actually coming from Zurn. Once in the car, Zurn sexually assaulted her.