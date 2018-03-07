Chippewa Falls School District holds referendum listening session

The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School Board is using an information session to educate and inform the public about a referendum appearing on the April 3rd ballot.

School officials held the listening session last night so area residents could learn more about the referendum to build a new Stillson Elementary School and make improvements on the middle and high school. The budget for the referendum would not exceed $65 million. 2 other information sessions will be held this month of March 12th at the Chippewa Falls Court House, and March 29th at the Stillson Elementary School gym.