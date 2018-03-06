Man charged with burglarizing several homes in Eau Claire County

An Eau Claire teen is accused of stealing tens of thousands dollars worth of items during 4 residential burglaries since October.

18-year old Gavin Potter has been charged with 19 felony counts, which include 5 counts of burglary. He has also been charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set for Potter, and he returns to court on April 10th.

According to the criminal complaint, 4 houses were burglarized. One in October, another in November, December and as recently as January 30th and February 1st. Items were taken from each house, which included cell phones, video games, clothing and even guns. Potter was later identified as the suspect.

A search warrant at Potter’s residence was conducted on February 12th. Police seized multiple items of jewelry, 3 handguns, body armor, a TV, and several other firearms. Authorities also found marijuana, drug pipes and other drug paraphernalia in Potter’s bedroom. If he’s convicted, Potter could be sentenced up to 82 years in prison.