A Barron County gun raffle is getting a mixed response.

Emergency Services of Barron County is raffling off four rifles, including a semi-automatic Remington R-15. Officials say the raffle has been going on for a month-and-a-half, but the timing has been problematic after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida. The department says it probably won’t hold a similar fundraiser in the future but it must honor those who have already participated in the current raffle.