The Arcadia School District has announced the name of their new Superintendent.

Lance Bagstad, a Westby native and UW-La Crosse graduate, will begin his new role on July 1st. He is replacing Louie Ferguson, who is retiring after 19 years in the district, including 9 as superintendent. According to a statement from the district, the board selected Bagstad from a pool of 20 applicants, and voted unanimously to offer him the job.