A man was killed last week when he was struck by a minvan while removing a highway sign in Wood County.

The sheriff’s office says it happened at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 73 in the Town of Saratoga. They say the sign was in the road from a crash that had previously occurred. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the minivan and her 3 young passengers were not hurt. The crash remains under investigation.