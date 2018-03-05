Couple charged with exposing their children to meth

An Eau Claire couple is accused of exposing their children to methamphetamine.

42-year old Angela Jackson and 32-year old Jonathan Rogness are each charged with a felony count of possession of meth, and misdemeanor counts of child neglect and possession of drug paraphernalia. They are both out on bond and return to court on April 12th.

According to the criminal complaint, an Eau Claire police officer received a report from the Department of Human Services that meth, cocaine, prescription pills and marijuana were used regularly in front of children at Jackson’s residence. The children are 11 and 8-years old. Police went to the residence on January 26th and found a meth pipe in a bedroom shared by Jackson and Rogness. A backpack belonging to Rogness contained marijuana residue and assorted meth paraphernalia, and Jackson told an officer there was a small plastic container of meth on her bed, and that she smoked meth in the bedroom within the past 2 hours.

Both children tested positive for meth, and 1 child also tested positive for marijuana. If they’re convicted, Jackson and Rogness could each be sentenced up to 18 months in prison.