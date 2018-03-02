Man going to prison for violating his probation

An Eau Claire man is going to prison for violating his probation stemming from two 2017 convictions.

35-year old David Olszewski has been sentenced to 30 months in jail and 2 years of extended supervision. Olszewski was originally sentenced in July to 3 years of probation and 60 days in jail for 1 count each of possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping.

According to court records, Olszewski violated his probation by failing to report to his agent, possessing marijuana, meth, and heroin, possessing items consistent with the use of selling illegal drugs, failing to provide his legal name to law enforcement, and possessing a concealed knife.