Man charged with providing alcohol and drugs to minors

A Menomonie man has been charged with a series of drug related offenses after he allegedly provided drugs to minors.

22-year old Napoleon Taruc is charged with maufacturing and delivering marijuana, contributing to the delinquency of a child, maintaining a drug trafficking places, possessing drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman called the Menomonie Police Department on February 5th to report she had videos of her daughter and foster daughter shooting cocaine. On February 13th, the father of a different child contacted the Sheriff’s Office and said his daughter and her friend ran away. A deputy located the daughter, and she admitted to leaving the house to smoke marijuana and drink alcohol at Taruc’s residence. Taruc was taken into custody on February 15th, and admitted to providing cocaine and allowing juveniles to smoke marijuana at his residence.