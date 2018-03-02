Man charged after he breaks into a restaurant and steals money from cash register

An Eau Claire man is accused of breaking into the restaurant where he works and taking money from a cash register.

37-year old Marques Robinson was charged this week with a felony count of burglary of a building, and misdemeanor counts of theft and criminal damage to property.

According to the criminal complaint, an Eau Claire police officer was sent to the Local Lounge on North Clairemont Avenue at 1:25 p.m. Tuesday for a burglary. Someone broke through a window in the lower level of the building because screens had been removed and damaged. Surveillance video showed someone forcibly entering the building at 1:30 a.m. Monday. The bar manager said the suspect appeared to be Robinson, who is employed at the Local Lounge. Robinson opened the till and took some money. The bar manager estimated $400 was taken.