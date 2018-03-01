Teen arrested for making threats towards local middle school

A 13-year old student is in custody this morning after making threats towards Elk Mound Middle School.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report at around 4:30 p.m. yesterday that a threat was made to the school. An investigation led authorities to learn that there was a verbal and physical altercation on a bus returning to the school from a field trip. The altercation continued inside the school. They say a 13-year old that was involved in the altercation made a threat that there could be a possible shooting at the school on Friday. The teen was taken into custody, and could be facing charges.