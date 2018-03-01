Man could avoid being convicted of a felony theft charge

An Eau Claire man could avoid being convicted of a felony for stealing several thousand dollars from the convenience store where he worked.

45-year old Aaron Wielgesiak pleaded guilty to a felony count of theft this week. As part of a deferred agreement, the felony count will be reduced to a misdemeanor count of theft in 2 years if Wielgesiak pays $7,500 in restitution and commits no new crimes.

According to the criminal complaint, an Eau Claire officer was sent to the Mega Holiday on East Clairemont Avenue in September on a report of an employee theft. Store management was investigating the incident, and found out that Wielgesiak, who was an employee, had been taking money and items from the store over the past few months. They said Wielgesiak has stolen about $6,000. Wielgesiak told officers he began stealing money from the till in December 2016, and the last time he took money was in September.