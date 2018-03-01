Convicted sex offender who took care of a 10-year old girl has been charged

A convicted sex offender from Chippewa Falls has been charged with working with a child.

36-year old Joshua Kohlbeck has been charged with being a child sex offender who was working with a child, which carries a maximum penalty of 7 1/2 years in prison and a $25,000 fine. Kohlbeck returns to court on April 17th.

According to the criminal complaint, Kohlbeck was convicted in 2002 of 2nd-degree sexual assault of a child in Wood County, making him ineligible to work with children. He began taking care of a 10-year old girl at her home in December.