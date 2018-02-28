Man who killed father could receive his benefit payments

3 siblings of the man killed by his son in 2016 have filed a lawsuit against the son and his mother, saying they shouldn’t profit from the man’s death.

A civil suit has been filed against 26-year old Cody Kohls and his mother, Tammi Morken. Cody was sentenced to 6 years in prison in October for strangling his father, Edward Kohls, during an argument in December 2016.

Edward Kohls had a life insurance policy through his employer for $200,000. He changed his beneficiaries several times, before settling on giving Cody 75% and Morken 10%. Edward’s siblings are asking a judge to find that Cody unlawfully and intentionally killed Edward Kohls, and is thus barred from inheriting his father’s benefits. They are also asking for a judgement declaring the rights to life insurance proceeds at issue and for costs, including attorney’s fees, and other costs.