Man charged for sexually assaulting teen girl

An Eau Claire man is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year old girl at his residence and at a farm where he works.

34-year old Trent Woodman has been charged with 2 felony counts of sexual assault of a child younger than 16, and a felony count of repeated sexual assault of a child. He is out on bond and returns to court on April 5th.

According to the criminal complaint, Eau Claire County authorities investigated sexual assaults of a 14-year old girl by Woodman at 2 locations in Eau Claire County. The girl told authorities she had known Woodman since she was in the first or second grade, and he had contact with her at the farm last summer where he was working as a hired hand. Last fall, the girl said she was sleeping over at Woodman’s residence to hang out with his daughters. Woodman woke her up and was kneeling on the bed. He then had sex with her. The girl said Woodman had sexual intercourse or sexual contact with her on at least 3 separate occasions at the farm in November. Woodman admitted to much of what the girl said when he was arrested on Friday. If he’s convicted, he could be sentenced up to 75 years in prison.