Elderly man dies in weekend crash in Clark County

A rural Colby man was killed over the weekend when he turned his pickup truck in front of a milk truck in Clark County.

84-year old Ambrose Schuh was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened at about 8:40 Saturday morning on Highway 29 in the Town of Longwood.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Schuh’s pickup and the milk truck, driven by 51-year old Todd Purgett of Owen, were both traveling westbound on the highway when Schuh signaled a right turn onto French Town Avenue and Purgett moved his truck to the left lane to pass. Schuh realized he needed to go left instead of right, and turned his pickup into the milk truck’s path. The milk truck hit the pickup’s drivers side and both vehicles went into the median.

There were 4 passengers in Schuh’s pickup. Two 16-year olds and an 18-year old were hurt. A 50-year old passenger was not hurt, and neither was Purgett. A news release from the sheriff’s office says the crash was caused by failing to yield right of way and an improper turn.