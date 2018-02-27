Road rage incident leads to a local man being charged

An Eau Claire man is accused of ramming another vehicle in an apparent road rage incident in December.

27-year old Eric Lamson has been charged with a felony count of 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor counts of hit and run attended vehicle and disorderly conduct. He is out on bond and returns to court on April 1st.

According to the criminal complaint, Eau Claire police were called to the 600 block of East Madison Street at 11:30 December 31st for a hit-and-run crash. A woman said she went through a green light at Madison and Farwell Streets when another vehicle missed hitting her by inches when coming from the opposite direction. The other vehicle then passed her and stopped in the road in front of her, which forced the woman to stop. The other vehicle then backed up and hit her vehicle. A passenger in the woman’s car told police she threw her hands up in the air when the other vehicle almost hit them, and she believes that’s what may have started the road rage incident.

Officers found the vehicle that hit the woman on January 1st, and discovered it was registered to Lamson. It had damage to the rear bumper. Lamson denied knowing anything about the incident and claimed he never hit anybody. If he’s convicted of the felony charge, Lamson could be sentenced up to 5 years in prison.