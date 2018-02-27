ECRAC Exec. Director charged with sexual assault

The Executive Director of the Eau Claire Regional Arts Center has been charged with sexual assault.

According to WEAU 13 news, Ben Richgruber appeared in court yesterday to face a charge of 3rd degree sexual assault. He is out on bond and a pre-trial conference is scheduled for March 12th.

A criminal complaint says Richgruber was part of a group of people that went out the night of June 11, 2016 at “The Dive,” a bar inside The Lismore Hotel in downtown Eau Claire. He offered to give a woman a ride to Scooter’s Bar, but made a stop at his office at the Regional Arts Center. The complaint says 2 sexual acts took place in Richgruber’s office. In both cases, the defendant states the actions were unwarranted. Investigators say when the group ended up at Scooter’s, Richgruber waited in a back parking lot.

Authorities were informed of the nearly 2-year incident earlier this month. The defendant states she was too afraid to go to the police at the time because of Richgruber’s status in the community. The President of the Regional Arts Center’s Board of Directors says the board is meeting later this week to discuss Richgruber’s future.