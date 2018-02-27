Drug-related arrests are high in Eau Claire County

A new study says drug-related arrests in Eau Claire County are significantly higher than state and national averages.

The 2016 study was a part of a process used to rank community health priorities this year. It found Eau Claire County had 824 drug arrests per 100,000 residents in 2014. That ranked 5th-highest among the state’s 72 counties that year. In 2014, the Wisconsin average was 439 and the national average was 490.

The methamphetamine epidemic is causing those numbers to rise. The figures are among information that was included in a community initiative led by health departments in Eau Claire and Chippewa Counties, local health care providers, and United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley. The effort is meant to prioritize top health care needs in those counties.