No criminal charges will be filed in fatal crash case from last summer

No criminal charges will be filed in connection to a fatal traffic crash last summer that killed an Eau Claire man.

According to police, 30-year old Justin May was killed June 10th when his motorcycle hit a minvan at the intersection of Seymour Road and North Hastings Way. May was pronounced dead at the scene.

May was traveling northbound on North Hastings Way and the minivan, driven by Morgan Moucha of Eau Claire, who was was 17 at the time of the crash, was turning left onto Seymour Road. Moucha’s passenger, 40-year old Dawn Knutson of Eau Claire, told police they had a flashing yellow yield sign to turn left. Knutson told Moucha the intersection was clear to go through. Moucha collided with the motorcycle while making the turn. May was ejected from the bike, and witnesses say he was traveling at a high rate of speed. He was wearing a helmet. Moucha and Knutson were not hurt.