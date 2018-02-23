Man charged with stalking woman and her young daughters

A Menomonie man is accused of stalking a woman and her daughters in Eau Claire while sitting in his vehicle naked.

54-year old John Berge is charged with a felony count of stalking and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, a 36-year old woman said she was at a Walgreens in Eau Claire on January 18th when a pickup truck approached her and her 2 young daughters as they were walking to their vehicle. The driver of the truck, later identified as Berge, stared at them and followed their every move with his head. He then tailgated the woman when she left the store, and then continued to follow her when she tried to lose him. She called police from Target, and officers found Berge in his truck and discovered he was naked. Berge said he thought the woman looked like his girlfriend, so he decided to follow them. If convicted, Berge could be sentenced up to 18 months in prison.