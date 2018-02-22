Woman who abducted children last summer in jail again

A Chippewa Falls woman who abducted her 2 children from their father’s home in August is back in jail.

30-year old Michelle Siegert has been arrested for possessing meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia and for bail jumping. She appeared for a bond hearing this week, and remains in jail. She is also charged in Eau Claire County Court with fraud/non-paying an inkeeper, retail theft, possession of a controlled substance, possession of meth, and obstructing an officer. She was arrested February 16th for operating while intoxicated, and returns to that court on March 13th.

Siegert reportedly took her 2 children from their Chippewa Falls home in August. She reportedly stole a van and bank cards at the time she took her children. The children’s father has sole custody of them.