Elderly woman hurt in Pierce County crash

One person was hurt in a 2-vehicle crash that involved 6 people in Pierce County.

The Sheriff’s Department says they responded to the crash Friday afternoon on Highway 35 in the Town of Diamond Bluff. 75-year old Onnolee Hill and her passenger, 71-year old Andrea Preszler, both of River Falls, were traveling northbound on Highway 35 when their vehicle crossed the center line and partially entered the southbound lane, where it struck a GMC Sierra.

The GMC, driven by 30-year old Shawna Holmquist, and its 3 passengers, 18-year old Mary Bakos and 2 children ages 4 and 6 from Minnesota were not hurt. Hill’s vehicle had heavy front-end damage, and she was treated and released for minor injuries. Preszler was not hurt.