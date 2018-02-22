Convicted sex offender accused of having Facebook account with fake name

A Chippewa Falls man who was convicted of 3rd-degree sexual assault in 2006 and 2007 has now been charged for maintaining a Facebook page using a fake name.

33-year old Corey Wolf has been charged with being a sex offender using a different name, and bail jumping. He was charged in 2017 for not registering as a sex offender.

Wolf is a lifetime sex offender, and authorities received a tip that Wolf was using a Facebook account as “Corey Schultz.” He is required to always identify himself by his real name. He will appear in court on March 13th.