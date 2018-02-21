Local man accused of having sex with teen and sending out nude photos of woman

An Eau Claire man is accused of having sex with a 15-year old girl and sending nude photos of a woman to other people.

23-year old Joshua Weichert faces 9 felony counts, including sexual assault of a child, sexual exploitation of a child, possession of child pornography and distributing intimate images without a person’s consent. He’s he’s convicted, Weichert could face up to 40 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman who subleased an apartment from Weichert in 2016 contacted Eau Claire police when she found out he was distributing nude pictures of her. The photos and videos came from the woman’s former boyfriend, who had given them to Weichert in exchange for a discount on rent and bills. The woman said Weichert called he in January and demanded more nude photos of her and threatening to distribute the ones he already had. Weichert admitted to he blackmailed the woman, and police found 15 pictures and 12 videos of the woman on his phone. Detectives also found a photo of what appeared to be a nude underage girl having sex with a man. The girl, who was 15 at the time, told police she had sex with Weichert twice that year when he hired her to clean his apartment.