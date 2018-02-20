Woman sentenced for selling and exposing children to meth

An Eau Claire woman has been sentenced for selling methamphetamine and exposing her 4 young children to the drug.

34-year old Amy Seever pleaded guilty to felony counts of methamphetamine delivery and possession and misdemeanor counts of neglecting a child and bail jumping. She has been sentenced to 9 months in jail and 3 years of probation.

According to the criminal complaint, a confidential informant told police on April 12th that Seever was involved in the sale and trafficking of methamphetamine in the Chippewa Valley. The informant had arranged to buy 1.5 grams of meth from Seever for $180. A 2nd controlled buy happened the next day.

When police contacted Seever about the meth investigation in May, they noticed trash was strewn around the house, the sitting areas were dirty and destroyed, and there was laundry in every corner of the house. Officers also found methamphetamine paraphernalia in Seever’s bedroom, which was easily accessible to her 4 children, ages 3 to 14. Seever denied selling meth, but later admitted she smoked it at least once a week. 3 of her children tested positive for meth.