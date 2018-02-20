Woman charged with passing fake $100 bill

An Eau Claire woman is accused of passing a fake $100 bill at a north side store.

37-year old Robin Smith is charged with a felony count of uttering a forgery.

According to the criminal complaint, a clerk at the Family Dollar store on North Hastings Way contacted police on Wednesday after a woman, later identified as Smith, attempted to pass a fake $100 bill. Smith told police she got the bill from a bank after cashing a check. She eventually admitted she got the bill from a friend, but didn’t know the bill was counterfeit. Smith said she called a bank and asked what a legitimate bill looked like, and several acquaintances told her the bill was real.