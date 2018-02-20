Man charged with possessing child pornography

An Eau Claire man is accused of having more than 100 images of child pornography on his computer.

39-year old Matthew Nitz was charged last week with 6 felony counts of possession of child pornography and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. A $10,000 cash bail was set for him, and he returns to court today.

According to the criminal complaint, agents with the Justice Department’s Division of Criminal Investigation were investigating the sharing of child pornography and believed Nitz was involved. A search warrant was conducted at his home on Thursday. During the search, multiple items were seized including 2 hard drives that when previewed, contained multiple images or recordings of child pornography and child erotica. About 140 of those images were copied onto a preview disk.

If Nitz is convicted of the 6 felonies, he could be sentenced up to 90 years in prison.