Man arrested for 7th OWI

A Menomonie man has been arrested for his 7th OWI after he drove his vehicle into a fire hydrant.

50-year old John Raney is charged with operating a vehicle with a restricted controlled substance in his blood and methamphetamine possession.

According to the criminal complaint, a Menomonie police officer got a report at 1 a.m. January 6th about a vehicle that crashed into a fire hydrant at Ninth Street East and 24th Avenue East. The officer found Raney walking on the 1600 block of Ninth Street East and conducted a field sobriety test, which Raney failed. The officer found meth on Raney when he was arrested. His next court appearance is on March 27th.