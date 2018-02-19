2 people charged with multiple home break-ins

2 people have been charged with breaking into at least 4 houses in Chippewa County.

37-year old Damion LaRonge and 31-year old Ashli Salzwedel, both of Eau Claire, have each been charged with 4 counts of burglary to a building and 4 counts of theft. LaRonge has also been charged with 2 counts of bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, homes in the Towns of Lafayette, Sampson, Cooks Valley and a home in Bloomer were broken into in September 2015. Each of the homeowners said electronics like laptops and video game systems or items like silverware and jewelry were taken.

In June 2016, Salzwedel admitted during an interview that she and LaRonge broke into 5 homes in September 2015. Authorities learned LaRonge had pawned several pieces of jewelry, and he had stored more of the stolen items in a storage shed.

Salzwedel is scheduled to appear in court on April 10th. LaRonge’s next court date is April 17th.