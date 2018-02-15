Three men facing drug charges in Dunn County

Three men have made their initial court appearances last week in Dunn County after being charged with possession and intent to deliver cocaine.

44-year old Fred McGee Jr of Minneapolis, 54-year old Terry Glaspie of Chicago and 21-year old Wayne Frazier Jr. of Chicago have all been charged with possession with intent to deliver 40 grams or less of cocaine as party to a crime.

According to the criminal complaint, a Dunn County sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle January 31st for speeding on I-94 in Menomonie. The deputy found cocaine in the vehicle. All 3 men are scheduled for preliminary hearings on February 15th.

    Leave a Reply