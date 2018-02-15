Man going to prison for possessing and exposing children to meth

An Eau Claire man has been sentenced for possessing methamphetamine and exposing his young children to it.

24-year old Lamont Goss pleaded guilty recently to a felony count of possession of meth, and a misdemeanor count of child neglect. He has been sentenced to 2 years in prison and 3 years of extended supervision.

According to the criminal complaint, a state Department of Corrections agent asked an Eau Claire police officer to accompany her to a home visit with Goss, who was on probation, on September 19th. Inside a basket in Goss’ bedroom, authorities found a large amount of unused syringes with capped needles. One needle was exposed without a cap. 10 plastic bags in the bedroom contained traces of meth.

Authorities learned Goss’s 4 children, between the ages of 1 and 8, were living at the residence. 3 of them tested positive for meth.