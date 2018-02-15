Man charged after he tries to arrange meeting with prostitute

A Pennsylvania man is accused of trying to arrange a meeting with a prostitute in Eau Claire.

41-year old Matthew Kibbe was charged this week with a misdemeanor count of prostitution.

According to the criminal complaint, an Eau Claire police officer working undercover placed an ad on Backpage.com on January 10th, posing as a 19-year old female prostitute. The officer got a call from Kibbe, who said he was staying at an Eau Claire hotel and requested that a prostitute should come to that location. Kibbe agreed to pay $120 for 1 hour of sexual intercourse. The officer arrested Kibbe when he met with him at the hotel.