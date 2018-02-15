Man arrested for his 6th drunk driving offense

An Eau Claire man has been arrested for his 6th drunk driving offense.

43-year old Jason Lucht appeared for a bond hearing on Monday in Chippewa County Court, where he is facing charges of 6th-offense OWI, 1st-degree sexual assault, and battery stemming from the arrest on January 10th. Lucht remains in custody. He was ordered not to have contact with a 44-year old woman, her home or her job, and he must take daily preliminary breath tests.

Lucht’s new charges come less than a year after he was convicted of his 5th OWI, and less than 3 months after he was released from jail.