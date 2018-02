A victim of human trafficking was found during a traffic stop in Eau Claire this week.

WEAU 13 News reports officers pulled a car over after 3 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Hastings Way and Birch Street. The police department couldn’t say what tipped officers off to possible human trafficking, except to say the department is trained to detect its signs and symptoms. It’s unclear if the case involves an adult or a child or labor or sex trafficking.