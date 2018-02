A traffic stop led to a meth arrest in Trempealeau County last week.

The Sheriff’s Department says deputies along with a K-9 unit pulled over a car just before 5 p.m. Thursday in the Town of Lincoln. Approximately 28 grams of methamphetamine was found where a passenger, 44-year old Chong Moua of Eau Claire was sitting. Moua was arrested and booked into the Trempealeau County Jail for possession with intent to deliver, and a probation violation. The incident is still under investigation.