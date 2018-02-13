Man charged with multiple armed robberies sentenced

An Evergreen man has been sentenced for his role in robbing multiple Eau Claire County convenience stores in a week last September.

31-year old David Meiser has been sentenced to 10 months in jail and 4 years of probation. He also must pay restitution, undergo an alcohol and drug assessment, and maintain absolute sobriety. He pleaded no contest in November to being party to the crim of robbery, use of force, which is a felony.

Meiser has also been ordered not to have contact with the convenience stores he robbed, or the employees. He must also follow through with any recommended treatment, get a job, and stay away from drug dealers and users. He also can’t possess any firearms.