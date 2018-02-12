Man sentenced for selling drugs to informants

A Stanley man has been sentenced for selling heroin to informants in Eau Claire.

41-year old Ricky Mullins pleaded not contest in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of heroin delivery. He has been sentenced to 2 years in prison and 3 years of extended supervision. As conditions of his supervision, Mullins must maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers.

According to the criminal complaint, 2 confidential informants told police on January 2nd that they were able to conduct a controlled purchase of heroin from Mullins at an Eau Claire motel. One of the informants previously told police Mullins was selling significant quantities of heroin and prescription drugs in the Eau Claire area and Indiana.