Man convicted of shooting another man in stomach

A Rice Lake man has been convicted of shooting another man in the abdomen in July over during an altercation over a drug deal.

22-year old Brennon Foster pleaded no contest last week to 2 counts of 1st-degree recklessly endangering safety. He will be sentenced on April 30th.

According to the criminal complaint, Foster met with 23-year old John Davidson of Barron on July 20th along Highway W to complete a drug deal. At some point during the meeting, Foster shot Davidson in the abdomen. During the investigation, police got a search warrant for Foster’s home and found ammunition for different styles of guns. After Foster was arrested, he told investigators he sot Davidson in self-defense after an altercation occurred. He admitted to shooting the gun 2 more times while leaving the scene, saying he was trying to shoot out a car’s tires. Foster helped police locate the gun he got rid of in a ditch.