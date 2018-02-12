2 people charged for stealing checks from woman’s mail

Two people are accused of stealing checks from a woman’s outgoing mail for fills and fraudulently using them at Eau Claire businesses.

30-year old Dylan Corrigan of Eau Claire and 25-year old Morgan Moreno of Fond du Lac are each charged with a felony count of uttering a forgery and misdemeanor counts of unauthorized opening of letters and theft.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman contacted Eau Claire police on December 8th to report the theft of her mail. She said she placed 3 bills outside her residence on December 4th to be mailed. The bills each included a check. The woman received the envelopes back from the post office on December 7th. She was notified the letters couldn’t be mailed because they had been cut open and the checks had been removed. The woman found out her checks were fraudulently used at Associated Bank and at an Eau Claire Kwik Trip. Video images at both businesses showed the checks were passed by Corrigan and Moreno. If they are convicted of the felony charge, they could each be sentenced up to 3 years in prison.