Man charged with soliciting at Eau Claire convenience store

An Eau Claire man is accused of soliciting sex from female customers at a convenience store.

57-year old Edward Decorah has been charged with a felony count of 2nd-offense possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor counts of prostitution, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to Kwik Trip at West Madison Street at 2:35 a.m. Sunday on a report of a disturbance. An employee said Decorah had been bothering some females inside the store and asked to go with them to a hotel room to have sex. Decorah had been offering the women money in exchange for sex. The women refused and left in their own vehicle. Officers noticed that Decorah appeared to be intoxicated, and found a plastic bag containing marijuana in his pants pocket.