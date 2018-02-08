Woman sentenced for giving a false identification to police

A Merillan woman has been sentenced for giving police false identification while having an active arrest warrant.

25-year old Harley Est pleaded no contest to a felony count of misappropriation of personal identifying information. She has been sentenced to 1 year in prison and 1 year of extended supervision.

According to the criminal complaint, Est was pulled over by an Altoona police officer on River Prairie Driver on October 10th. She then showed the officer another woman’s driver’s license. Fingerprints taken at the Eau Claire County Jail confirmed she was Est, and records showed she had a probation warrant in Jackson County.