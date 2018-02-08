Man sentenced for violating probation

A Mondovi man is going to prison for violating his probation stemming from 3 criminal convictions in 2015.

27-year old Steven Mayer has been sentenced to 15 months in prison and 2 years of extended supervision. As conditions of his probation, he can’t drink alcohol or enter taverns or have contact with known drug users or dealers. He also must undergo an assessment for traumatic brain injury.

Mayer was originally sentenced in October 2015 to 3 years of probation for a felony count of possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and failing to obey an officer. According to court records, he violated his probation by changing his residence without approval, physically assaulting a woman, driving while intoxicated, causing a motor vehicle crash, fleeing from law enforcement and entering a tavern.