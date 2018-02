A Chippewa Falls man was arrested on Christmas Eve for his 5th drunk driving offense.

49-year old Paul Kurtenbach was stopped at 5:19 p.m. on December 24th on Highway J in the town of Lafayette. He was observed weaving and crossing the fog lines. He failed field sobriety tests and his blood alcohol level was 3 times the legal limit. Kurtenbach was convicted of his 4th drunk driving offense in Minnesota in January 2016.