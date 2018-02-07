Man sentenced for exposing his children to methamphetamine

An Altoona man has been sentenced for exposing his 4 young children to methamphetamine.

23-year old Jesse Smith pleaded guilty to 2 misdemeanor counts of child neglect. He has been sentenced to 3 years of probation and must take a parenting class and receive an alcohol and drug assessment. He also can’t have contact with his children unless he’s supervised by an adult who is approved by the children’s mother.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman told police on May 19th that she suspected Smith, her ex-boyfriend, was exposing their 4 children, ages 1 to 5, to meth. She said she and Smith shared custody of the children. The woman and children were tested for meth. The woman tested negative, while all 4 of her children tested positive. 3 of the children also tested positive for marijuana.

Smith told police he does not use meth, and didn’t know where his children would have been exposed. He submitted to a hair follicle test, and levels for meth were so high an exact reading could not be set because Smith tested higher than the actual test can read.